Russian, Turkish presidents start negotiations in Samarkand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have started negotiations in Samarkand, Trend reports via Russian media.

The parties intend to discuss a grain deal and bilateral economic issues.

During the meeting, Erdogan plans to discuss a 25 percent gas discount and partly payment for gas in liras, Bloomberg said.

At the same time, according to Bloomberg, the Turkish leader seeks to establish closer financial ties with Russia in order to stabilize the economic situation in his country.