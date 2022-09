An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred in the Chat district of Erzurum, Trend reports citing Daily News.

According to the information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude was recorded at 23.30, the epicenter of which is the Chat district of Erzurum.

It was determined that the shaking occurred at a depth of 6.99 kilometers.

The earthquake was also felt in Bingol.