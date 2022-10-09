Turkish forces eliminate PKK's so-called health committee officer

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Sunday eliminated a member of the PKK terrorist organization who served as a so-called health committee officer in Iraq's Gara, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to the information received from security sources, Okkesh Deveri, code-named “Kendal Pirsus,” served in the city structure of the terrorist organization while studying medicine at university.

Deveri left his education and joined the rural ranks of the PKK in 2010. The terrorist then moved to Qandil and continued his terrorist activities in the Zap, Metina and Hakurk regions. He was appointed by the PKK's management in 2021 as the so-called health committee officer in Gara, northern Iraq.

Monitored by MIT members, Deveri and his bodyguard Kayhan Kartal, a so-called PKK special force member code-named "Kemal Pir," were eliminated in an operation in Gara.

With the military operations organized by MIT in the past few weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yagan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the terrorist group.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).