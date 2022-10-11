Türkiye announces financial support package for trade sector representatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Türkiye announces new financial support package for tradesmen and artisans, Minister of Finance and Treasury Nureddin Nebati wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"The basis of our economic policy is "production". Our main goal is to support those who produce for this country. In this context, in connection with the 100th anniversary of our Republic, we will provide loans to tradesmen and artisans in the amount of 100 billion lire in total," the minister wrote.

According to the minister, loans will be provided in installments up to 60 months and with an interest rate of 7.5 percent.