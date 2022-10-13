Erdogan, Putin to discuss Ukraine war in Astana

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will hold a bilateral meeting in Astana to discuss the recent developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war amid Ankara’s planned initiatives for ending the armed conflict, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The two leaders will come together on the sidelines of the Sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Oct. 13. Their latest meeting was in mid-September in Samarkand. Erdoğan is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko who will attend the summit as an observer. The summit will bring leaders together from 27 countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the media on Oct. 11 that Ankara may suggest the start of a new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Along with the Ukrainian war, Erdoğan and Putin will also discuss bilateral ties as both countries are willing to deepen economic and trade ties.