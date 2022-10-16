Fire in residential building in Istanbul extinguished (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. A massive fire in a 24-storey residential building in the Kadikoy district of the Turkish city of Istanbul has been extinguished on October 15, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to information, there were no casualties as a result of the fire.

The cause of the incident is being established.

A large number of fire brigades were called to the scene.

Residents of the building have been evacuated to a safe area. Firefighting work continues.