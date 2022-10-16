Erdogan visits mine in northern Türkiye as death toll reaches 41

Rescue teams reached the body of the last worker trapped after a blast at a coal mine in northern Türkiye, bringing the death toll from the accident to 41, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. At least 110 miners were working in the shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

President Erdogan, who canceled a planned trip to Diyarbakır province and instead visited the incident site in the town of Amasra, said the search and rescue operation is complete.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.

A total of 11 wounded workers are under treatment in hospitals.

Erdogan said Türkiye mobilized all its resources after the blast, and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

An investigation into the incident is underway, Erdogan said, adding: "We no longer want to see any deficiencies or unnecessary risks in our mines."Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag also said yesterday that five prosecturos had launched an inquiry into the incident to investigate the mine blast.

"This event will be investigated and clarified with all its aspects. No matter how many questions there are in the minds, they will all be answered," Bozdag said.Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said Sunday that all the operations at the mine site have been suspended until further notice.

Türkiye is making all-out efforts to end such incidents with the help of advanced technology, the Turkish president said. "I believe our domestic and national means will be sufficient to provide the structural change we need in this regard," he added.

"At our Cabinet meeting, we will immediately determine the assistance and support needed and will take the necessary steps." The blast is one of the deadliest industrial disasters in Türkiye's recent history. In 2014, 301 people were killed in Türkiye's worst mining disaster at a coal mine in the Aegean province of Manisa.