Prosecutors launch inquiry into mine blast in northern Türkiye

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Sunday that five prosecutors had launched an inquiry into the coal mine blast in the Amasra district of northern Bartın province, where 41 workers lost their lives, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"This event will be investigated and clarified in all its aspects. No matter how many questions there are, they will all be answered," Bozdag said.

At least 110 miners were working in the shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said Sunday that all the operations at the mine site have been suspended until further notice.

According to Donmez, initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.

A total of 11 wounded workers are under treatment in hospitals.

The blast is one of the deadliest industrial disasters in Türkiye's recent history. In 2014, 301 people were killed in Türkiye's worst mining disaster at a coal mine in the Aegean province of Manisa.