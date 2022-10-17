Turkish, Pakistani relief agencies continue efforts for flood victims

Turkish and Pakistani humanitarian relief agencies continue their efforts months after devastating floods hit several regions in Pakistan, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Nestled on the northern outskirt of Dadu district in Pakistan, a housing facility set up by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has been a temporary home for more than one month for Naik Mohammad.

Mohammad is one of the hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis displaced by heavy floods in September.

A resident of Mehar in Dadu, one of the badly hit districts in the southern Sindh province, Mohammad, along with his family, took refuge at the local railway station when his small village was inundated by unprecedented rains and floods.

The floundered family lived there until the district administration moved them to the sprawling housing facility.

"We went through fear, and hunger until we reached here," said the 56-year-old farmer.

Outside of a huge tent, which serves as a mosque, Mohammad told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he feels "safe and secure" after the weeklong trauma, particularly the treacherous journey he had to endure to save his and his family's lives.

"It's of course not an alternative to your own home. But at least you get shelter and food here," he said.

Monsoon rains, likely made worse by climate change, hammered Pakistan for months starting in mid-June, damaging or washing away 2 million homes.

Pakistan’s new finance minister estimated that it could take “close to three years’’ for the South Asian country to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced another 7.9 million.

Rajab Ali, a resident of the nearby Khairpur Nathan Shah, another locality hard-hit by the floods, did not sit idly in contrast to other families.

Ali's wife Meeran Bibi, with the help of her daughters, makes embroidered handkerchiefs that Rajab sells in Dadu, where he works as a laborer.

"We are thankful to our Turkish brothers for helping us at this trying time. But, we must not be a permanent burden on them," Ali, who owned a small piece of cropland in the suburbs of Khairpur Nathan Shah before the floods struck, told AA.