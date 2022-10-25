Türkiye, Britain to continue to cooperate, Erdogan tells King

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted that Türkiye-Britain cooperation will continue in the new period of relations, in a phone call with King Charles III held on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to a statement by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Erdogan and the king discussed bilateral relations in the phone call.

He told him that he believes the strong cooperation between the two countries, based on strategic partnership and alliance, will further develop.

Erdogan also extended his condolences to King Charles over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

With the death of the queen, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically became monarch, even though the coronation has not taken place yet.