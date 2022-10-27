Ankara, London vow to deepen ties in new period

Türkiye and the United Kingdom have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in regional and global developments in three separate communications between senior leaders, including the one between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and King Charles III, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Erdogan spoke over the phone with King Charles III of the United Kingdom late on Oct. 25, in their first conversation after the latter became the head of the British royal reign following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The call addressed the Türkiye-U.K relations. President Erdogan extended his condolences for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” read a statement issued by the Communications Directorate.

“President Erdogan voiced his belief that the two countries’ relations based on strategic partnership and allied relationship, and the strong cooperation spread across a great number of areas would further enhance in the new period,” it said.

In a separate communication, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu and U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly spoke over the phone late on Oct. 25 as well. Cleverly remained as the foreign secretary under the new government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In the meantime, the two countries’ defense ministers also communicated late on Oct. 5 during which Defense Minister Hulusi Akar congratulated his counterpart, Ben Wallace, who could protect his position under the new British government.