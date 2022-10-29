NATO chief to visit Türkiye on Nov. 4 for talks on Nordic bids

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will visit Türkiye on Nov. 4 for talks on Finland and Sweden's nearly completed process to join the military alliance, a Turkish official told AFP on Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Stoltenberg is due to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has warned his country will not give the nod to the two countries' memberships until "the promises they made were kept."

Erdogan has accused Finland and Sweden in particular of providing shelter to outlawed PKK-linked militants deemed "terrorists" by Ankara.