Swedish PM to arrive in Türkiye Monday for 2-day visit on NATO talks

New Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will pay an official two-day visit to Türkiye starting Monday, upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström reiterated Sunday that the Scandinavian country has no agenda to be in contact with the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch YPG, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to the statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, all aspects of Türkiye-Sweden relations will be reviewed at the official meetings to be held in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

During the meetings, it is also envisaged to exchange views on Sweden's application for membership to NATO, Türkiye-European Union relations and global and regional issues on the basis of the Tripartite Memorandum signed with strategic partner Sweden at the margin of the NATO Madrid Summit.

Speaking to the Swedish media ahead of the visit, Billström said that the NATO talks with Türkiye went better than the previous Social Democrat government and the process proceeded more smoothly.

"We do not have an agenda in the form of contact with the PKK and YPG. This is also noted by the Turkish government. It is out of the question for the government that currently governs Sweden to enter into any agreement with those sympathetic to the PKK/YPG," he underlined.