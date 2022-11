BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The ban on broadcasting was introduced in connection with the explosion that occurred in the center of the city of Istanbul, Trend reports citing Radio and Television Supreme Council of Türkiye.

Today, at about 16:20, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiglal Street in Istanbul, Türkiye. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

The explosion killed 4 people and injured 38 others.