Erdogan says those responsible for explosion in Istanbul will be severely punished

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that those responsible for the explosion in Istanbul will be severely punished.

According to Trend, the Turkish leader said this during a live speech.

"Our people must be sure that those responsible for the incident on Istiglal Street will be punished. The relevant institutions of our state continue their work to identify the perpetrators and those behind this heinous attack," he said.

Today, at about 16:20, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiglal Street in Turkish Istanbul.

As a result of the explosion, 6 people were killed and another 53 people were injured.