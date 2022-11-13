Organization of Turkic States supports Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Today we learned with great sadness that as a result of the explosion in Istanbul, there are dead and wounded, says the official Twitter account of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

"We pray to Allah for the repose of the souls of those killed in the explosion and wish a speedy recovery to the injured", the publication says.

The publication emphasizes that at such a difficult moment, the OTS is next to Türkiye.

Today, at about 16:20, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiglal Street in Turkish Istanbul.

As a result of the explosion, 6 people were killed and another 53 people were injured.