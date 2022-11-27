No one can stop us from winning biggest victory in Turkish history in 2023 elections – Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. By the will of Allah, no one will be able to prevent us from winning the biggest victory in our history in the Turkish presidential election in 2023, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a speech at the "Istanbul Promise: Unity, Will, Victory" program held at the NEF Stadium, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan said that Türkiye has every right to dispose of territories outside its borders for its own security.

"No one can prevent us from exercising this right," he noted.