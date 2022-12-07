Articles restricting sale of F-16 fighters to Türkiye excluded from draft US defense budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Articles restricting the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye have been excluded from the draft US defense budget, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Relevant committees from both chambers of the US Congress have authorized the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023, worth a total of $858 billion.

The final version of the bill, which will have to be voted on by congressmen and senators, did not include an articles restricting the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, which have been previously added to the House version of the bill by 18 representatives known for their closeness to the Greek lobby.