BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Türkiye has discovered a new oil field in the region of Mount Gabar in the north-east of the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

He noted that the net volume of discovered oil reserves is 150 million barrels with estimated value of $12 billion.

"This is one of the 10 largest fields discovered onshore in 2022," the Turkish president said.