Turkish 'Bayraktar Kizilelma' UAV completes successfully first flight (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 14, 20:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Turkish 'Bayraktar Kizilelma' (Red Apple Fighter) UAV has successfully completed the first flight, Baykar Technology company told Trend on December 14.

According to the company, the UAV took off at 14:59 (GMT +3) after completing the necessary pre-flight tests at the AKINCI flight training and test center in Corlu Tekirdag city, and successfully completed its first flight, landing at 15:17.

The company noted that the first flight of 'Kızılelma' with a duration of 18 minutes opened a new era in the history of Turkish aviation.

The ‘Bayraktar Kizilelma’ project was launched in 2021 and in less than a year, in record time, after one month of testing, the first flight took place.