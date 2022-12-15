Türkiye, Russia, Syria to initiate chain of meetings: Erdogan

We will initiate a chain of meetings and steps between Türkiye, Russia and Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, as Ankara and Damascus explore restoring ties after years of tensions, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“As of now, we want to take a trilateral step as Syria, Türkiye and Russia. For this, our intelligence organizations should first meet, then our defense and foreign ministers. After their meetings, we can come together as leaders. I offered this option to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. He also viewed it positively,” Erdogan told journalists returning from Turkmenistan.

“Thereby, we will start a series of negotiations,” he added.

Erdogan further underlined that Türkiye would not seek permission from any country, including the U.S., to talk with Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad and added: “The decisive factor in steps to be taken regarding Syria will be our national interests.” He said that steps could be taken in the fields of cooperation against terrorist organizations as well as safe zones.

Erdogan previously said he could meet with Assad when the right time comes, reinforcing recent tentative steps to restore ties between the two sides in its southern neighbor's war.