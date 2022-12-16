Ankara urges extension of humanitarian aid bid into Syria

Ankara has urged the continuation of U.N.-led humanitarian aid into Syria as the current bid will expire on Jan. 10, 2023, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“People living in Syria are suffering dearly. Humanitarian aid should be delivered properly. For this, the resolution 2642 of the U.N. Security Council should be extended,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said at a joint press conference with visiting Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg on Dec. 15.

The two ministers discussed bilateral affairs, the developments concerning Syria and Libya as well as the eastern Mediterranean. “We share the same view on cooperating more on regional affairs,” Cavushoglu said.

“I have informed my friend about the growing terror threat stemming from the PKK/YPG in Syria. I have also informed him about our operations,” the minister said. The ongoing civil war has many consequences, and one of them is growing humanitarian suffering, Cavushoglu said, informing that the current U.N. Security Council resolution that paves the way for transporting the U.N.’s aid will expire on Jan. 10, 2023.

“Earlier, it was extended for six months. This is particularly important for the transportation of humanitarian aid through Türkiye. We have specifically evaluated this because Malta is now a member of the U.N. Security Council,” the Turkish foreign minister stated.

Another issue the two ministers discussed was Libya. “Malta is one of the closest countries to Libya geographically. The situation in Libya has always had negative impacts on Malta. Malta had serious experience on irregular migrations,” Türkiye’s top diplomat said.