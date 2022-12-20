Türkiye wants to accelerate process for SAMP-T project: Defense minister

Türkiye and Italy enhancing bilateral ties in every field and Ankara wants to accelerate the process for cooperation on the project of SAMP-T Air defense system, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In an interview to Italy’s Il Messaggero newspaper, the minister reminded that the two countries have been strategic partners since 2007.

“Our cooperation and bilateral relations are developing day by day in almost every field such as defense, trade, education and health. We definitely want to accelerate the SAMP-T Air Defense System project,” Il Messaggero quoted Akar as saying on Dec. 19.

“In addition, field-tested Turkish defense industry products offer new opportunities for bilateral cooperation. I worked closely with Lorenzo Guerini, Italy’s former defense minister, and I look forward to further developing this relationship with current Defense Minister Guido Crosetto,” the minister added.

He reminded that SAMP-T defense systems were also discussed at a recent meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

On the question about the state of current Italian-Turkish cooperation in the defense industry and more generally in the security of the entire Mediterranean area, the minister said Türkiye and Italy were two important allies on the southern flank of NATO, had common traditional values and a common Mediterranean culture for a long time.