BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Seven people were killed in an explosion at the restaurant of the Nazilli district in Aydin Province of western Türkiye, Trend reports citing Turkish Sabah news site.

The blast happened in the kitchen of a two-story restaurant at 15:15 (GMT+3) on December 30.

Rescue teams, doctors, and police were involved at the scene.