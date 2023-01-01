Turkish, Syrian, Russian FMs may hold meeting in January

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia and Syria may hold a trilateral meeting in the second half of January, according to statement made after a phone call between Mevlut Cavushoglu and Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Cavushoglu and Lavrov discussed the recent meeting between the defense ministers of the three countries in Moscow.

Minister Hulusi Akar travelled to Russia with the head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan to hold the first official talks with Syrian officials in 11 years.

Russia and Türkiye are involved in Syria, with Moscow, alongside Iran, supporting the Damascus regime against its opponents, and Ankara backing the opposition.