President Erdogan says public debate will steer election date

As he heads to a race for a new term in office, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan weighed in on the ongoing debate for a possible change in the date of presidential elections, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Speaking to reporters after the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, the president said whatever the public debate is, it will certainly be on the presidency’s agenda.

“We are steered by what the public talks about,” he said, but they would wait until “the water is still,” he said, referring to a saying about ideas that cannot be implemented before a proper argument, debate.

The next presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye are expected to be held in June 2023. The AK Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) are partners under the People's Alliance, with Erdogan serving as the alliance's candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

Earlier this week, AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik stated that the party was considering a "slight change" on the election date scheduled for mid-June. When asked about snap elections during a press conference, Celik said: "Since this date (initial date for elections) corresponds with the summer holiday season when people are traveling, we are evaluating bringing the date slightly forward." "This change of date will not amount to snap elections... There's no final decision from the higher board of the party yet, we are still evaluating the circumstances," Celik added.