Turkish President Erdogan plans to meet with Syrian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party said that the Russia-Türkiye-Syria process has started, Trend reports.

He noted that there was a meeting of ministers of defense and the heads of intelligence of Türkiye, Russia, and Syria in Moscow.

According to Erdogan, next will follow the meeting of the foreign ministers Russia, Türkiye and Syria, and then - the heads of the states will hold talks.

"Our goal is to ensure peace in the region," said Erdogan.