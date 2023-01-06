Turkish minister talks wheat price decrease due to grain deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The average price of wheat due to the implementation of the grain deal fell from $440 to $320 per ton, Minister of Agriculture of Türkiye Vahit Kirishci said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As of January 5, 626 ships transported 16.8 million tons of agricultural products, including grain, through the grain corridor. If at the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine the price per ton of wheat was $440, now it is within $320," said the Turkish minister at a meeting of agricultural producers in Istanbul.

According to Kirishchi, 54 percent of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports were delivered to European countries, 28 percent to Asia, 12 percent to Africa, and 6 percent to the Middle East.