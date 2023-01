Details added (first published: 13:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The first flight of the Turkish national fighter aircraft will take place at the end of 2023, the General Director of the Turkish Aerospace Inc. (TUSAS) Temel Kotil told reporters, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

"The work is proceeding at a rapid pace, so the first flight, which was previously planned for 2025, will take place at the end of 2023," he said.