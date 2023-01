BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. A 5-magnitude earthquake occurred on the Turkish coast of the Aegean Sea, in the coastal zone of the Ayvacık in the Çanakkale district, Trend reports referring to the Türkiye Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 14.95 kilometers, 15.82 kilometers from the Ayvacık district of Çanakkale.

Tremors were also felt in Izmir and its surroundings.