Türkiye endorses Ukraine's peace proposals – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Türkiye endorses Ukraine's peace proposals, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Trend reports.

He noted that Türkiye wants to lead the process on several points in the negotiation plan.

"We keep making every effort to achieve permanent peace. Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we can see the results of diplomacy," Cavusoglu noted.