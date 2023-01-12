Turkish, Syrian, Russian foreign ministers set to meet ‘soon’: Official

Although no date or place has been decided yet, Türkiye, Syria and Russia hope to organize a meeting between their foreign ministers this month, quite possibly before the middle of next week, revealed a Turkish official on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Such a meeting would mark the highest-level talks between Ankara and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011 and signal a further thaw in ties.

Powerful NATO member Türkiye has played a major part in the conflict, backing Bashar Assad's opponents and sending troops into the north. Moscow is Assad's main ally and Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged reconciliation with Ankara.

The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the meeting could happen either before or after Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is scheduled to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the United States on Jan. 18.

"Discussions are continuing (and) an exact date is not yet set. There are no problems with the meeting, they are just working on the timing," the official said, adding it would occur in either Moscow or another location.