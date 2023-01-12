Turkish FM talks export of million tons of grain from Ukraine, following deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. A total of 17 million tons of grain were exported abroad from Ukraine, following the grain deal, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the press conference as part of his visit to Rwanda, Trend reports.

He noted that out of 17 million tons of Ukrainian grain, five million tons were delivered to Sub-Saharan Africa.

"As of today, over 60 percent of grain has been sent to low- and middle-income countries. Grain prices on world markets have fallen by eight percent," Cavusoglu said.