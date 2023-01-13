Azerbaijan, Türkiye making effort to meet gas needs of countries of South-Eastern Europe – Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are making efforts to meet the extra needs of the countries of South-East Europe for gas, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani in Ankara on January 13, Trend reports.

He noted that the two countries are working to increase the capacity of TAP and TANAP.

"We're discussing the way of connecting Turkmen gas to this system that it would be beneficial for Azerbaijan as well," Cavusoglu said.