Sweden must hand over 130 terrorists to Türkiye - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Sweden must extradite about 130 terrorists to Türkiye in order for the Turkish parliament to approve its entry into NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with local youth, Trend reports.

The President of Türkiye noted that Sweden did not comply with this requirement.

"We told Sweden that, in order to approve the memorandum [on joining NATO] in our parliament, they have to hand over to us about 130 terrorists. They haven't," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added that Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) supporters are holding protests on the streets of Sweden, and Türkiye has sent a warning in this regard.

"But despite all these warnings, unfortunately, there was no question of preventing the rallies of the PKK or [Democratic Union Party] PYD," Turkish president added.