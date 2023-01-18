Armenian FM to meet Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is going to once again participate in the diplomatic forum in Antalya, he said at the government hour in parliament, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

Answering the question of MP Tsovinar Vardanyan about possible high-level meetings in the near future, Mirzoyan noted that the special representatives of the two countries have not met for a certain time, and there is no agreement on a new meeting yet.

"However, I received an invitation from the Turkish FM to participate in the diplomatic forum in Antalya this year as well, and I am going to take part in it. Apparently, there will be a meeting there," Mirzoyan said, referring to the meeting with Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Armenian FM took part in the forum in Antalya for the first time on March 12, 2022. A meeting with Turkish FM Cavusoglu took place on the sidelines.