BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Turkish Navy to command naval component of NATO Rapid Reaction Force, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The command of the NATO component, which is held annually by 5 countries with Türkiye on a rotational basis, this year passed from the UK to Türkiye.

According to the information, the command will be carried out by the Turkish High Readiness Maritime Mission Force (TURMARFOR) until the end of January 2024, which will then be transferred to Italy.