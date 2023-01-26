Turkish FM Cavushoglu to host Thai, Serb counterparts in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu will host his counterparts from Thailand and Serbia on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

During a three-day visit to Türkiye starting on Wednesday, Cavushoglu and Don Pramudwinai will co-chair the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic and Technical Cooperation between Türkiye and Thailand, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the ministers will discuss bilateral cooperation, exchange views on current regional and international development and sign the second Joint Plan of Action between Türkiye and Thailand for the 2023-2028 period," it added.