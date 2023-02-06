ICRC urges Turkish citizens to donate blood

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Turkish office of the International Committee of the Red Cross called on citizens to donate blood.

According to Trend, this was announced by the head of the Turkish office of the organization Kerem Kinik.

"We have enough blood supplies to supply the first stage, but to meet the demand for the next stage, I ask citizens to donate blood during the day," Kinik said.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

According to its data, the quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with the population of about 1.06 mln. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.