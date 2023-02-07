Azerbaijani rescuers begin search and rescue operations in quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Rescuers from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations have begun search and rescue operations in an 8-story building in the province of Kahramanmaras in Southeastern Türkiye, Trend reports via TRT Haber.

According to the source, rescue dogs of the Cynological Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan - Juna and Luna - help rescuers in search operations.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,549 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.