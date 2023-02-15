Search & rescue operations completed in some regions of quake-hit Türkiye - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. A total of 7,606 people from 76 countries are carrying out search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected areas of Türkiye, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

He noted that two more countries will send specialists to the disaster zone for search and rescue operations.

"The are some teams that have completed their work. Teams from 12 countries have already returned. Search and rescue operations have been completed in some regions. Currently, we are mainly engaged in the work of placing people in shelters," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.