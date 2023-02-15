Türkiye, Armenia agree to speed up work on opening of land communication

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has reached agreements with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on speeding up the process of preparing infrastructure for opening ground communication between the two countries, Trend reports via TASS.

Cavusoglu made the remark at a press conference with Mirzoyan in Ankara.

"Both sides obtained the results of the analysis and inspections of roads and bridges near the border crossings. Work is underway. We’ll take steps regarding the roads leading to the border checkpoints. Today we agreed to speed up the adoption of these measures," the minister noted.

He reminded that the above route is a historical "Silk Road" and its restoration will be of great importance.

Earlier, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin stated that Türkiye sees progress in the normalization of relations with Armenia. He said that Türkiye will continue, in conjunction with Azerbaijan, to make Armenia a stakeholder in peace.

On Feb. 5, Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus said that the Turkish Foreign Ministry was negotiating with the Armenian side on the opening of the border. He also added that the opening of the Türkiye-Armenia border would be possible taking Azerbaijan's interest into account.