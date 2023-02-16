Modular houses sent by Azerbaijan, to be assembled in quake-affected area of Türkiye - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Work is underway in Türkiye to assemble modular houses sent from Azerbaijan to help earthquake victims in one of the regions affected by the natural disaster, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci in Azerbaijan told reporters, Trend reports.

"Those houses will be assembled in one region and used as a temporary shelter. Since the first day of the tragedy, Azerbaijan has conducted continuing work and sent 15 trucks to Türkiye. The humanitarian aid currently being sent by rail reflects the sincerity of Azerbaijan and its 10-million population. Türkiye will not forget that the Azerbaijani people were by its side during such difficult days," he said.

Today, a humanitarian cargo in 25 containers has been sent from Azerbaijan’s Bilajari railway station to Türkiye with the participation of the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov, and the Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 36,187 people died, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.