Prokon is entrusted new critical maintenance and repair scopes in Türkiye

Maintenance and repair (M&R) works for Tüpraş’s Kirikkale Refinery, with Türkiye’s largest road tanker filling capacity

Two new challenging contracts to underscore Prokon as a reliable solution partner

Prokon Makina, Insaat, Imalat, Montaj, Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd (Prokon Türkiye), Prokon’s subsidiary, is pleased to announce that it has signed two new contracts with Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. (Tüpraş) to provide maintenance, repair and replacement works at the Kirikkale Refinery.

Within the framework of the contracts, Prokon Türkiye will provide the maintenance and repair works of the static equipment, and replacement works of the column and the blowdown chimney during the planned shutdown period, which started on early February, and is planned to be completed before the end of March, 2023.

Vugar Samadli, Chief Executive Officer, Nobel Energy said: “Prokon has successfully delivered previous critical M&R works for Tüpraş’s Izmit Refinery. Now, trusting us crucial works packages of Turkish downstream giant’s another refinery – Kirikkale, underscores Prokon as a reliable solution partner.

This project is a significant success for Prokon Türkiye’s portfolio, as the Kirikkale Refinery has annual 5.4 million ton crude oil processing capacity, which holds the status of Türkiye’s largest road tanker filling capacity and a strategic place for the regional energy security. I am confident that Prokon will continue its partnership with Tüpraş in its existing and future undertakings”.