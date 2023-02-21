Fire broke out in building that collapsed after earthquake in Türkiye (VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 21 February 2023 00:48 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. In the Turkish province of Hatay, a fire broke out in a building that collapsed after the last earthquake, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the fire.

It is noted that this building was evacuated after the earthquakes that occurred on February 6 in Kahramanmarash.

Two earthquakes of magnitude of 6.4 and 5.8 hit the Turkish province of Hatay.

According to preliminary data, 3 persons died as a result of the earthquake, and 213 more people were injured.

