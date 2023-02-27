President Erdogan talks number of apartments to be built in quake-hit Turkish provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. As many as 309,000 apartments will be built in the earthquake-hit Turkish provinces, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"We won't allow the construction of multistory buildings when restoring old settlements close to the fault line," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.