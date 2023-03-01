Date of presidential elections in Türkiye remains unchanged - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while delivering a speech at the Turkish Grand National Assembly, said that the date of the presidential elections in the country remains unchanged, Trend reports.

"We're obliged to fulfill everything we say and report on each of our actions," President Erdogan said.

The presidential elections in Türkiye are scheduled for May 14, 2023. If no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote, a second round of voting would be held on 28 May.

This year's elections should have been held on June 18, but members of the ruling AK Party suggested moving the date to avoid a coincidence with summer and religious holidays.