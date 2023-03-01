Türkiye creating National Risk Protection Model - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. National Risk Protection Model is being created in Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a speech at the country's Grand National Assembly, Trend reports.

"We plan to make our cities earthquake-resistant. All subsequent studies will be developed and implemented in addition to this National Model. The Minister of Environment, Urban Development, and Climate Change Murat Kurum will coordinate the work of the National Risk Protection Model," Erdogan noted.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 45,089 people have been killed as a result of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye.