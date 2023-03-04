4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. . An earthquake of 4.1-magnitude strikes Türkiye, Trend reports via the Turkish Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located in the Tufanbeyli district of the province of Adana.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 km.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.