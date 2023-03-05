Death toll from latest earthquake in Türkiye reaches 45,968

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. As many as 45,968 have been killed as a result of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports citing the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.